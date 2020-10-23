LEOMINSTER
David B. McDowell, 52 years old of Leominster, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.
David was born December 22, 1967 in Leominster MA, the son of Richard L. and Carol A. (Duguay) McDowell, and was a lifelong Leominster resident. Besides his parents, he leaves his wife of 28 years, Jill M. (Fahey) McDowell, 2 sons, Jacob R. McDowell and his fiance Marissa of Fitchburg, and Benjamin D. McDowell of Leominster, his brother Stephen McDowell of Leominster, his sister Lauren Lopes of Dartmouth, and his 2 beloved dogs, Roo and Birdie, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.
David graduated from Leominster High School in 1986, and was employed for over 32 years as the manager/foreman at Hathaway Memorials in Leominster.He loved listening to music, going on vacation, working on Mopars, football, and loved spending time with his family. He was a very hardworker with a huge heart and is going to be missed.
A funeral service for David will be held on Monday, October 26th at 10am in the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Calling hours in the funeral home are Sunday, October 25th from 12-2pm. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd. Sterling MA. 01564, or to NEADS- World Class Service Dogs, PO Box 1100, Princeton MA. 01541.