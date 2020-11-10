Ayer: David Edward Dowey, 63, of Ayer, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.. He leaves four sisters Anne E. and her husband James Martel of Fitchburg, Robin F. and her husband David Grossman of Centerville, Julie A. and her husband Christopher Rucho of West Boylston, Pauline M. Partridge of Ayer, and sister-in-law Rosemarie Dowey of Leominster. Brother of the late Alan Dowey who died in 2015.
Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be held privately Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ayer Fire Department, Combination # 1, 1 West Main Street, Ayer, MA 01432. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, (Rte. 2A) Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
