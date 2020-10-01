1/1
David Edward Hogan
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westminster

David Edward Hogan, 61, of Westminster, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in his residence, after a battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 30-years, Heidi Ann (Cade) Hogan, and their sons, Grey Edward Hogan, and Cade Terrence Hogan, both of Westminster, all of whom cherished him.

Born in Gardner on December 13, 1958, he was the son of Barbara Ann (Buck) Hogan and the late Dr. Terrence Edward Hogan of Westminster. He was the brother of Cynthia Hogan- Marlborough and husband Michael of Duxbury; Kathleen Niebel and husband Eric of Westminster; and Julie Staunton of Medford. He was the uncle to many nieces and one nephew and a "brother" to his many sister and brothers-in-laws. He was kind-hearted and loving to animals, especially his many German Shepherds he loved throughout his lifetime, including his newest dog Loki. He was a gentleman farmer and was the owner of Hogan and Sons Farm for many years. Most importantly, David was a family man, devoted to his wife, children, and mother. Prior to having his sons, David was a great "Dunkle," and all the children loved spending time with him.

David was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving 1981 to 1985, where he received the Good Conduct Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon before being honorably discharged. He then joined the National Guard for many years. His son Grey enlisted in the National Guard, following in his father's footsteps, which made David incredibly proud.

David was a true handyman and had extensive knowledge in many areas. One of his favorite pastimes was working and sharing these acquired skills with his youngest son Cade, who was often on the job with his dad in his teen years.

David established his own company, American Climate Control, and serviced both commercial and residential properties for many decades. He was also very interested and quite knowledgeable about the history of our country. David's favorite pastime was fly-fishing, and he enjoyed honing his fishing skills while boating with his wife, Heidi. He also loved food and meal preparation and delighting many with his home-cooked meals.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Pilgrim Congregational Church, 26 West St, Leominster, MA. A separate service for dancers and their families who would like to support Miss Heidi and pay their respects will be held at the same location on the same day from 12:30-1:00 p.m. A private burial with Full Military Honors will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, current restrictions set in place by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which includes masks and social distancing, will be in effect at David's services.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box, 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or on their website at (www.npcf.us). Please reference in memory of David Edward Hogan.

Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements.

boucherfuneral.com



View the online memorial for David Edward Hogan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher Funeral Home, Inc.
110 Nichols St
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Dear Heidi and family,
I’m so sorry to read about the passing of your beloved husband, father, and son. He sounds like a wonderful person. I hope you find peace in the memories you have.
Sincerely,
Sarah Bernier DeCarolis
Sarah DeCarolis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved