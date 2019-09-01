|
formerly of Leominster, MA; 86
MARIANNA, FL
David Emerson Dennis, 86, of Marianna, Florida passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home. He was born September 1, 1932 to Cyrus and Dorothy Dennis. David grew up in Leominster, Massachusetts, attended St. Lawrence University and Tufts Business School.
He and his wife, Nancy, started their family in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, where he started his career in hardware and lumber business.
They relocated their family from Shelburne Falls to Lyme, New Hampshire, where he built a home and raised his family and enjoyed the country life!
As a civic minded individual he served as Selectman of the town for seventeen years, was actively involved in the Masons for sixty years and the Bektash Shrine, serving as General Chairman of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Parade and Pageantry.
When his children were grown they moved to St. Johnsbury, Vermont, where he worked for Allen Lumber Company, he served the community as Selectman and was on the Planning Board.
After retiring he, and wife, moved to Marianna, Florida where they lived twenty-five years. In this community, he served as Ambassador for the Peoples First Community Bank.
He lived on Green Street and was known by many as, "The Mayor of Green Street". He thoroughly enjoyed his daily walk, recognized by many as: "the man with the hat and stick!". These daily outings represented best, his outlook on life, and the message he shared with many, "Everyone deserves a conversation".
He is predeceased by his parents, Cyrus and Dorothy Dennis.
David is survived by his brother Irving Dennis of Sun City, Arizona; sister Nancy Piermarini and her husband M. Donald of Leominster; daughter, Deirdre; sons, David (Karen), Douglas (Joyce), Dewight (Donna); grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Caitlin, Danielle, and Molly; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Patrick, Brodi, Maisie, and Lincoln.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of donations please take the time to spread his message by meeting and greeting someone with conversation during your day.
