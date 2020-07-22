1/1
David F. Arsenault
1948 - 2020
Retired Fitchburg Police Detective

Fitchburg

David F. Arsenault, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020 following a five-year heroic battle against cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born on April 9, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg where he spent many years living in the Cleghorn section of the city. All who knew Dave would clearly agree that he was one of Fitchburg's Finest. He was the son of the late Francis and Santina (Grossi) Arsenault. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1966 and then worked for Simonds Saw and Steel for five years.

In 1972, Dave joined the Fitchburg Police Department where he proudly served for more than 32 years, retiring in 2004. He was a highly regarded Detective for sixteen years among many police agencies. He was selected for certified specialized training, developing exceptional investigative skills; particularly in crime scene search and forensic photography, fingerprint identification, and arson investigation. His expertise was sought in joint investigations with outside agencies including State Police C-PAC; State Fire Marshal's Office; U.S. Treasury Dept., and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His close coordination with the FBI led to the successful prosecution of four men responsible for the armored car robbery and shooting at the Shawmut Bank in May 1989. Dave's contributions to varied high profile investigations were numerous. He served his fellow officers in the Police Relief Association, as President of the Local Union and on contract negotiation committees. In all aspects of his police career, he remained reliably committed to the highest professional standards. In 1985, Dave received a commendation for saving the life of a man umpiring who was stricken with a heart attack at Coolidge Park, while off-duty at the time. Dave was a member of the Mass Police Association, and served on the City of Fitchburg's Liquor Commission from 2004-2010.

Following retirement, Dave was co-owner and operator of Luxury Motors in Fitchburg. He later returned to the Police Station as the auto mechanic, another skill in which he excelled, and worked until his illness. He was a charter member of the Marconi Club and belonged to the Fitchburg Weightlifting Club.

Dave was a sports enthusiast and for many years enjoyed coaching and umpiring both men and woman's leagues. He was scouted and selected by the Canadian National Junior Olympic Committee and was honored to umpire their Cooper Tournament.

Dave especially loved spending time with all his grandchildren. He enjoyed NASCAR and attended many races with family and friends. For 18 years, he always looked forward to his time at his summer home in Old Orchard Beach Maine. He cherished his many vacations to the Caribbean with Paula. For years, Dave's morning ritual was walking through Leominster State Park with his 2 best friends, Roscoe and Ruby.

He is survived by his significant other of 28 years, Paula Lincourt; his two children, Christine Arsenault and her companion Doug Prentiss of Hubbardston, Shane Arsenault of AZ; grandchildren Chad, Alicia, Danny Gould, and Matthew Arsenault; one great grandson, Jaxon Girouard. He is also survived by his two brothers, Michael Arsenault and his son Andrew of Fitchburg; John Arsenault and his wife Vicki, and their son Brendan of Westminster; and his precious black labs, Roscoe and Ruby.

Dave will forever be remembered by all those who knew him and had the pleasure of his friendship. In particular, his beloved extended family; Lawrence Lincourt; Linda and Bruce Teittinen; Joan David and children Jill and Kara; Donna and Frank Hiatt and children Adam, Ross, and Jessica; Barbara and Michael Couture; Larry Lincourt; Sandra Charpentier and children Matthew and Danielle.

The family would like to especially thank his dear friend Dr. Babineau, Dr. Ali and the team at the Burbank Cancer Center, Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, and the caregivers from French Connection who all played an irreplaceable role in Dave's care throughout his illness.

Arsenault

Calling hours will be held at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road Fitchburg on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7pm. The funeral Mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Church, Fitchburg on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Fitchburg Police Relief Association, 20 Elm St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.



View the online memorial for David F. Arsenault


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
10 entries
July 22, 2020
Dave, it’s hard to say goodbye to someone you have known all your life, you Were there when I borrowed my sisters gto and it burned Up, you were there When I had problems with my truck, and in later years you showed up when I was on the losing end of a struggle making an arrest And saved my butt.

So thank you for all those times, and until we meet again, Rest In Peace dear friend, I will never forget.
Jim Hamel
Friend
July 22, 2020
A friendship that goes many many years. Sharing family vacations when the kids were young those days were the best. Thanks for the many smiles and laughs you brought to our heart.. your finally at rest our friend.. till we meet again..❤ Jim, Kathy Curry
Jim curry
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I met Dave when I was a little kid. Me and my mom would go to Barones Pharmacy all the time and Dave would be there. I remember him taking a liking to me. One time when I got in trouble with the law for a stupid thing I did. My mom set up a meeting between me and Dave at the fitchburg police department. Dave talked with me and brought to one of the cells for 5 minutes. It scared me straight. To his family and friends. Sorry for your loss. Dave your gonna be missed my brother. Rest in peace. Lee Michael raymond
lee raymond
Friend
July 22, 2020
I met Dave when I came up from Washington DC to attend my 40th class reunion with Paula. I also spent that Thanksgiving with them. Dave and I had many times to chat as Paula would be working. He was a proud family man with a great sense of humor. I am so glad I had the opportunity to meet the man that made my friend Paula so happy. I feel he was much too young, but believe he is at peace.
JOHN CONDON
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Paula, I am so sorry that you have lost Dave. He was a wonderful man. He is at peace now. You are in my prayers. xx. Gael Dussault
Gael Dussault
July 22, 2020
Our Condolences to his family. A wonderful man and a great police officer
Regina Larry Fortin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest peacefully, old friend.
FHS Class of 1966
July 21, 2020
Knowing David for so many years was always a pleasure to see him and have a good heart felt talk. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, extended family and his friends. He was a dedicated and compassionate brother in Blue and served our City with pride and justice. Thank you for your service in protecting us and our City.
Elizabeth
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire family, he was a great man.
Joe and Connie Pusateri
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. David was a special person. He was always there for everyone and had the greatest smile and sense of humor. I am proud to say that he was my cousin.

Rhonda, Vimal, and Nikki
Rhonda Arsenault
Family
