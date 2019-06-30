formerly of Fitchburg and Lancaster



Berlin



David F. "Fox" Sheehan, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019 after being stricken ill. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Gail E. Bellarosa. He is survived by his son, Christopher Sheehan & his fiancée Katie Zink of Franklin, NH; two sisters, Judie Hodell & husband Frank of Lunenburg; and Gail Sheehan of Portland, CT; brother Deane Jakola of Fitchburg; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Jakola, and nephew Dylan M. Sheehan.



David was born in Leominster to the late Francis J. & Florence E. (Townsend) Sheehan. He was raised in Fitchburg and Lancaster, and graduated from Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1965. David served our nation in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged as a Military Policeman following two years of service. After returning home from Vietnam, David traveled extensively across the U.S. and Europe, spending time in Hawaii, California, The Canary Islands, Morocco, and Spain. He was a highly skilled woodworker who specialized in building custom cabinetry. David enjoyed many sports, particularly golf and football. He loved the water, took trips to the beaches of Cape Cod, Florida, and Jamaica, and enjoyed slow evening cruises in his boat around Fort Pond. David was a proud liberal, who always kept up with politics. He stuck strongly to his beliefs which often led to some spirited "debating" with friends and family. Most of all "Fox" was a great friend to many and taken far too soon.



Sheehan



A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of David's life to be held at 1PM on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Barber's Crossing Restaurant, 175 Leominster Road, Sterling. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. www.philbincomeaufh.com.







Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 30, 2019