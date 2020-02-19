|
|
Fitchburg
David G. Sylvia, 69 passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, February 13. David was born on May 21, 1950 son of the late George and Carol (Durfee) Sylvia.
He is survived by his son Daniel and daughter in law Elizabeth Sylvia, one brother, Donald Sylvia of Vermont, two sisters, Kathy Sitmer and Christine Mathis both of Florida.
David was employed for many years as a welder. He loved building things and was an artist in every sense. He was a musician, a motorcycle enthusiast, a teacher, and above all, a loving father, brother, and friend.
He also had a love for animals including Squeaky, Dixie, and all his families pets.
Sylvia
Calling hours are from 1-4 on Saturday, February 22 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or the American Diabetes Association in his name. Burial will be private.
View the online memorial for David G. Sylvia, 69
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020