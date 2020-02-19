Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David G. Sylvia 69


1950 - 2020
David G. Sylvia 69 Obituary
Fitchburg

David G. Sylvia, 69 passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, February 13. David was born on May 21, 1950 son of the late George and Carol (Durfee) Sylvia.

He is survived by his son Daniel and daughter in law Elizabeth Sylvia, one brother, Donald Sylvia of Vermont, two sisters, Kathy Sitmer and Christine Mathis both of Florida.

David was employed for many years as a welder. He loved building things and was an artist in every sense. He was a musician, a motorcycle enthusiast, a teacher, and above all, a loving father, brother, and friend.

He also had a love for animals including Squeaky, Dixie, and all his families pets.

Sylvia

Calling hours are from 1-4 on Saturday, February 22 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or the American Diabetes Association in his name. Burial will be private.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020
