Beloved Husband, Father, Son and Brother
Westminster
David J. Loescher, 58, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after an illness.
He leaves his wife, Diane M. (Packard) Loescher; his son, Matthew C. Loescher of Westminster; his mother, Connie (Romano) Loescher of Westminster; two brothers and three sisters, Michael P. Loescher and his wife Jody of Gardner, Karen A. Robbins and her husband Frank of Bluffton, SC, Paula J. Barnes and her husband Robert of Templeton, Max W. Loescher and his wife Kelly of Hubbardston and Heidi M. Landry and her husband Ronald of Gardner and several nieces and nephews.
David was born in Fitchburg, on September 27, 1960, a son of the late Peter Loescher.
He was a 1978 graduate of Oakmont Regional High School and was a lifelong resident of Westminster. He worked for 30 plus years for Coca Cola, serving in many different positions, lastly being in sales.
David was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, traveling, all the New England sports team and playing cards, pitch being one of his favorites. He loved socializing with his family and friends. He also raised money for the Gardner .
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA, with a mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church Street, Westminster, MA 01473.
Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Road, Westminster, MA.
Calling hours will be in the funeral home from 3:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Westminster Fire Rescue, 7 South Street, Westminster, MA 01473 or the Gardner , at secure.acsevents.org, or may be left at the funeral home
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019