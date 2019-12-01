|
|
of Fitchburg
Fitchburg
David L. Anderson, 92, of Fitchburg died Wednesday, November 27th at the Fitchburg Healthcare Ctr. David was born in Leominster on February 21, 1927, son of David L. Anderson and Miriam E. (Jones) Beckwith. He grew up in Fitchburg, graduating from Fitchburg High School in 1946. Currently he was living at The Gables Assisted Living. For 50 years, he lived at 625 New W. Townsend Rd. in Fitchburg, which he affectionately called "The Farm".
David was a World War II and a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy as a radioman, 1944-1946 and 1950-1951. At 15, he also served in the State Guard. In 2015 he participated in the "Honor Flight" to Washington DC for WWII Veterans. He was a member of Rollstone Congregational Church in Fitchburg, a member of the V.F.W., AMVETS Post 29, Patrol Craft Sailors Assoc., Sampson WWII Navy Veterans Assoc., the Hope Lodge of Masons where he was a member for 38 years, Alleppo Temple of Shriners, The Fitchburg and Leominster Shrine Club, the Gardner Shrine Club and Fitchburg High School Alumni Assoc. Before retiring in 1992, he worked for 44 years as a salesman for Fitchburg Plumbing Co. After retiring, he worked at the Fitchburg Art Museum as a security guard for many years. David's hobbies included vegetable gardening, fishing, hunting, history and playing cribbage.
David's wife of 50 years, June M. (Michaels) Anderson, passed on May 23, 1998. He leaves 2 daughters, Deborah J. Conklin and Cynthia J. Anderson-Thomas; sons-in-law, John H. Conklin and John G. Thomas; great grandchildren, Arabella Conklin and Atherton Conklin; nieces and nephews; and his long- time companion, Claire J. Crockford. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy E. Rouisse.
Anderson
A Funeral Service under the direction of Stephen R. Moorcroft will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00am in the Choate Chapel, Rollstone Congregational Church, 199 Main St. Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019 from 5 until 8pm in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg. The Hope Lodge of Masons will perform a Masonic Ritual at 6pm. A burial service will take place at the Forest Hill Cemetery in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the June M. Anderson Fitchburg High School Memorial Scholarship Fund, Care of Workers Credit Union, Fitchburg MA.
View the online memorial for David L. Anderson
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019