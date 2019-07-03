of Leominster



David Lee Joly, 63, of Leominster, formerly of Shirley, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 30, 2019.



David was born in South Korea, December 14, 1955 the oldest son of Bok Syun and the late, Henry J Joly of Shirley.



In addition to his mother of Shirley, David leaves his five brothers, Robert and wife Jeri of SC; Michael and wife Mariette of VA; Stephen and Kimberly of NC; Nicky and Dorothy of SC; and James and Doreen of MA. He also leaves his sister Linda Sullivan and her husband Brian of Groton as well as numerous nieces, nephews.



David was a kind soul. He was a constant volunteer for meal deliveries to those housebound in his neighborhood. He enjoyed bowling, bingo and was forever the optimist, playing the lottery with hopes of winning it big.



David's family will receive family and friends for a visitation period from 10 AM – 12 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019, with a time of remembrance at 11AM. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Burial will be held privately.



For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see www.andersonfuneral.com.



Donations in David's memory can be sent to: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/







View the online memorial for David Lee Joly Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 3, 2019