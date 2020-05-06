David M. Fix
1947 - 2020
of Westminster; 72

WESTMINSTER

David M. Fix, 72, of 15 Mossman Road, died peacefully Sunday evening, May 3, 2020 at his residence, with his family at his side.

He was born on May 14, 1947, son of the late Myer and Concetta (Mancuso) Fix and grew up in Fitchburg. Dave was a 1965 graduate of Fitchburg High School and a 1970 graduate of University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Dave worked for several years as a medical technologist and then worked for many years as a postal worker, retiring from the Fitchburg Post Office. A sports fan, Dave avidly followed the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He and his wife had lived in Westminster for 45 years.

He leaves his wife of 45 years, Catherine (Morrissey) Fix, with whom they had five children, the late Mary Jo Barrington and her husband Bill of Sunderland, Bethanne McManus and her husband Keith Senecal of Ashburnham, David M. Fix 2nd of Tucson, AZ, Courtney Fahlbeck and her husband Mark of Gardner and Rebecca Connors and her husband Sean of Westminster and nine grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Ronald Fix of GA.

Fix

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 36 Williams Street, Leominster, MA 01453.

Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.

www.stone-ladeau.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 6, 2020.
