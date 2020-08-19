David Herbert McKay, age 84 of Romney, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with his family by his side.David is preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel (Peters) McKay and his second wife, Jean (Cooley) McKay; his grandsons, Jason Shank and Paul James; a stepdaughter, Judy James; and a brother-in-law, Donald Doncaster.He is survived by his daughters, Dolores Maheux (husband Paul) of Romney, Diana Lacombe (husband David) of McKinney, TX, and Donna Martin (husband David) of Romney; a son, David B. McKay (wife Patricia) of Winchendon, MA; his sister, Janet Doncaster of Westminster, MA; his brother, Frank McKay of Creedmoor, NC; two stepdaughters, Sheila Pelow (companion Richard) of Eloy, AZ and Deborah Melanson (husband Ray) of Fitchburg, MA; one stepson, Robert LeBlanc of FL. David is also survived by 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.David was born November 21, 1935 in Fitchburg, MA. He was the son of the late Herbert and Marie (Vicary) McKay. He attended grade school, high school, and technical schools in the Fitchburg area where he subsequently met and married Hazel and started their family. David worked in the paper industry as an Electrician, Supervisor, and an Electrical Engineer. The year 1998 brought him to his last project in the State of Washington at the Kimberly Clark Paper Company in the City of Everett. The power plant at the paper mill was modernized and its capabilities dramatically increased with abilities to supply power to the local hospitals if required. This project concluded in the year 2000 and David retired.After David's retirement he met and married Jean Cooley (Hazel had died in 1990) and they enjoyed life and one another until Jean's death in 2014. David's family encouraged him to move to the mountains of West Virginia and be near his family that resided in Romney. Once in Romney, David was able to continue to enjoy his life-long interests and hobbies of fly fishing, photography, water color painting, and amateur radio operator where he conversed with people around the world.At a date to be determined, David will be buried with his first wife, Hazel, at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA.