David R. Hallisey, 90 of Leominster, died on December 12, 2019 in the Wachusett Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gardner. David was born August 8, 1929 in Fitchburg son of John and Hazel (Burgess) Hallisey. He was a graduate of Townsend High School, class of 1948, served in the U.S. Army in World War II, was a member of Elm Street Congregational Church Fitchburg and a member of the Montachusett Twirlers Square Dance Club. David was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golf, which he started playing at the age of 89.
His wife Vieno M (kultala) Hallisey died March 17, 2018. He leaves 2 daughters; Lisa M Farineau and her husband Paul of Amherst N.H. and Linda A. Hallisey of Lunenburg, 2 granddaughters; Jennifer Anderson and Julie Farineau, 2 grandsons Drew and Ryan Hallisey, 2 great grandchildren; Dylan and Conner Anderson. 1 sister Joanne Daley of Groton, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son John D. "Hal" Hallisey who died in 2014, 2 sisters Pearl Misner and Janice Dickerson and a brother Richard Hallisey.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2109 at 11am in the Elm Street Congregational Church, 264 Elm St., Fitchburg MA. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of David may be made to the , 3 Speen St. Framingham MA 01701. Stephen Moorcroft is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019