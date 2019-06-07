Home

David R. Langelier

David R. Langelier Obituary
David R. Langelier
of Venice, Fl, formerly of Fitchburg, MA

David R. Langelier, 73, of Venice, Fl, formerly of Fitchburg, MA, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

David graduated from Saint Bernard's Central Catholic School, Class of 1963, and continued on to serve his country with the US Navy. He retired from Intel Corporation in 2001 where he was employed as Logistics Manager. David enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Ontario, NY.

David is predeceased by his wife Martha and son Brian. He is survived by son Michael Langelier of Leominster, MA; brother Robert Langelier of FL; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held in Leominster, MA, at a later date, to be announced. Please visit www.traubfh.com for Online Guest Book.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 7, 2019
