formerly of Leominster; 56 LEOMINSTER David S. Martino, 56, formerly of Leominster, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home in Dover, NH.



David was born in Leominster, September 21, 1962, the son of Samuel and Roseanne (Arpano) Martino and grew up in Leominster. He attended Leominster High School, Class of 1980.



For the past twenty years, David worked as the sales manager and outside salesman at the Somersworth, NH office of his family's business FHC Industrial Supply Company.



He enjoyed fishing, skiiing and was a very good golfer and tennis player. He was a member and former treasurer of the Triangle Club in Dover, NH.



In addition to his parents of Leominster, he leaves his sister and brother in law, Laura M. and Dave Reynolds of Leominster; four aunts, Concetta Belliveau of Leominster, Patricia Whitney of Lunenburg, Millie Arpano of Hampton, NH, Sheila Arpano of Florida; two nieces, Emma Reynolds and Lydia Reynolds both of Leominster and a close friend, Kirk Johnson of Rochester, NH. He also leaves several cousins. Martino A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery.



Calling hours will be 4-7 PM Thursday, May 16th at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Memorial contributions may be made to Triangle Club, 120 Broadway, Dover, NH 03820.







