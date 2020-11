… of TownsendTOWNSEND: David W. Strait, 59, of Townsend, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home.David was born in Fitchburg, November 26, 1960 a son of Richard and Marie (Chappel) Strait and was a lifelong resident of the Townsend/Fitchburg area. He was 1979 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend.Dave leaves his daughter, Maegan Strait of Westminster.Dave's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center.For a full obituary or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com