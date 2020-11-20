… of Townsend
TOWNSEND: David W. Strait, 59, of Townsend, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home.
David was born in Fitchburg, November 26, 1960 a son of Richard and Marie (Chappel) Strait and was a lifelong resident of the Townsend/Fitchburg area. He was 1979 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend.
Dave leaves his daughter, Maegan Strait of Westminster.
.
Dave's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center.
For a full obituary or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
. View the online memorial for David Strait