Fitchburg – David V. Lawrence, 80, passed away on August 14, 2020 in UMass Medical Center.David was born in Fitchburg on August 6, 1940, a son of the late John and Irene (Healey) Lawrence. He graduated from Saint Bernard's High School, class of 1958. David spent his career as a Paper Maker, working for various paper companies in the local area, retiring from the former Weyerhauser Paper Co.David loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He also especially loved gathering with his friends and family to play poker. He took pleasure in spending time with his family especially traveling to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and to the Marginal Way in Maine with his beloved wife, Nancy.He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Lawrence and Lisa Lawrence, both of Fitchburg; and his sister in law, Dianne Anderson of Ashby; several nieces and nephews, as well as his cribbage partner and close family friend, Mark Destroismaisons of Fitchburg.David was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Nancy J. (Anderson) Lawrence in 2018, his two brothers, and three sisters.Funeral services and burial will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Pat Brody Shelter, PO Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462. The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family.