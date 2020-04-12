|
|
of Sterling
STERLING
David Weston Wilbur, 89, of Sterling, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1930 in Greenfield, NH, the son of the late Otis Edison and Phyllys (Fletcher) Wilbur.
David was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Erma M. (Chase) Wilbur in 2015.
David proudly served his country in the US Army as a 1 st Lieutenant, Airborne Ranger (Special Operations) with the 82 nd Airborne. David was deployed to Germany during his military service.
David spent most of his young life in Chester, Vermont where he enjoyed hunting and also worked in the horse stables. Chester has always been one of his favorite places and he visited as often as he could. He enjoyed target shooting and hunting throughout his life. David also enjoyed flying and owned a Piper Tripacer. David and Erma also enjoyed camping and traveling the United States in their RV.
David was well known in the injection molding/plastics industry, having owned his own plastics shops and having been the plant superintendent at Amarin Plastics in Leominster prior to retiring.
David leaves four sons and five daughters: David R. Wilbur and his wife, Rita, of TN; Kirt D. Wilbur and his wife, Carol, of Leominster; Bruce K. Wilbur and his wife, Frances, of Fitchburg; Eric D. Commodore and his wife, Claudia, of Gardner; Karen S. (Wilbur) Vlahos and her husband, Tony, of Boxford; Kirsten K. (Wilbur) Holohan and her husband, Tom, of Baldwinville; Allison L. (Wilbur) Dembek and her husband, David, of Templeton; Hope R. (Wilbur) Lagoy and her husband, Greg, of Templeton; and Faith A. (Wilbur) Pulaski and her husband, David, of Florida. David was a beloved grandfather to his 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. David also leaves behind a sister, Joyce Jenkins and her husband, Curt, of Florida, and several nieces, nephews, and cherished relatives and friends.
David is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Kelley, and brothers Charlie, Homer, and Otis Wilbur.
Wilbur
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, with a celebration of life service to be scheduled at a future date. Burial will be in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.
View the online memorial for David Weston Wilbur
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020