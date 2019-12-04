|
David Z. Fletcher, 77, of Leominster, died December 1, 2019, in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster, after being stricken ill. He was born September 29, 1942, in Enosburg, VT, son of the late Lyle and Mae E. (Laraba) Fletcher. David was President and Treasurer of Ace Fence Co., of Leominster. He was a US Army Veteran. David was a member of the Mason's and also the Leominster Knights of Columbus #406. He was an avid motorcyclist.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carrie M. (Douglas) Fletcher, one son; William D. Fletcher of Leominster, one daughter; Ann Marie Rix and her husband David of Leominster, along with four grandchildren; Jessica Brown, Katelyn Fletcher, Gavin Rix, Jordan Rix, and two great-grandchildren; Sophia Brown and Logan Brown.
He was predeceased by two brothers; James Fletcher, Melvin Fletcher and one sister; Martha Stetson.
All family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in David's memory, which will be held at the Apple Hill Barn, 143 Joslin Street, Leominster, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Please omit flowers.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
