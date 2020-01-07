|
LEOMINSTER
Dawn S. Weld, 74, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Dawn was born in North Adams, daughter of Doris and Charles S. Canedy. She graduated from Drury High School and graduated from Rittners School of Floral Design in Boston. She and her husband could be found planting and pruning their beautiful flower garden almost every weekend for many years. She loved to read, and her passion was exploring National Parks. To the delight of all around her, she loved to make beautiful silk flower arrangements for family and friends.
She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Thomas Elkins of Leominster, daughter and son-in-law Holly and Dan Kirouac of Westminster, and her son Shawn Weld of Gardner. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Chuck Day, grandchildren Jonathan, Hannah, Kylie, Maurisa and Justin, great grandchildren, Kyleigh, John, Greyson and Joseph and her beloved cat Pebbles. Dawn was predeceased by her husband, John.
Weld
Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours are 5-7 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center, 515 Main Street #1000, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020