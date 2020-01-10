|
|
Fitchburg
Debra A. (LaValley) Koski, 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, at her home. She was born in Fitchburg on August 11, 1955, a daughter of the late Bernard and Lillian (Holohan) LaValley.
Debra is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Koski, three daughters, Kandi Caisse and her husband, Vincent of Leominster; Kelly Selin and her husband, Michael of Fitchburg; Jackie LeBlanc and her husband, Mark of Leominster; one step son, John Andrews of Boxborough; one sister, Cathy Liddell of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Stephanie Selin, Michael Selin, Rebecca Selin, Sarah Selin, Katrina Caisse, Jack Caisse; step granddaughter, Kari Vinal and step great grandson, Connor Vinal.
Debra is predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Cordio.
Debra was employed at the Appletree Day Care in Fitchburg where she was known as "Nana" to many children.
Debra loved vacationing to Bermuda and Disney World with her family.
One of her greatest enjoyments in life was her dog, "Haley".
Koski
Calling hours are from 5-8 on Monday, January 13 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
View the online memorial for Debra A. (LaValley) Koski
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020