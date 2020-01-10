Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Koski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. (LaValley) Koski


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. (LaValley) Koski Obituary
Fitchburg

Debra A. (LaValley) Koski, 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, at her home. She was born in Fitchburg on August 11, 1955, a daughter of the late Bernard and Lillian (Holohan) LaValley.

Debra is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Koski, three daughters, Kandi Caisse and her husband, Vincent of Leominster; Kelly Selin and her husband, Michael of Fitchburg; Jackie LeBlanc and her husband, Mark of Leominster; one step son, John Andrews of Boxborough; one sister, Cathy Liddell of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Stephanie Selin, Michael Selin, Rebecca Selin, Sarah Selin, Katrina Caisse, Jack Caisse; step granddaughter, Kari Vinal and step great grandson, Connor Vinal.

Debra is predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Cordio.

Debra was employed at the Appletree Day Care in Fitchburg where she was known as "Nana" to many children.

Debra loved vacationing to Bermuda and Disney World with her family.

One of her greatest enjoyments in life was her dog, "Haley".

Koski

Calling hours are from 5-8 on Monday, January 13 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



View the online memorial for Debra A. (LaValley) Koski
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -