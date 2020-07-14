1/1
Debra Buteau
1957 - 2020
Fitchburg

Fitchburg- Debra "Debbie" A. (McPhee) Buteau, 62 of Fitchburg died Saturday July 11, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family, after an illness. Debbie was born in Winchendon November 9, 1957 daughter of George and Bernice (Dorais) McPhee.

Debbie had worked for many years at Route 2 Hyundai Auto Sales. She had been a League bowler at Putnam Street Lanes, loved going to the movies with her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.

She leaves her husband of 40 years Dennis A. Buteau, 2 sons; Dennis A. Buteau II and his wife Amber of Fitchburg and Jason P. Buteau and his wife Wendy of Leominster, 2 brothers; Michael McPhee and his wife Colby of Fitchburg and Shawn McPhee of Templeton, 1 sister Tina Ruiz and her husband Edguardo of Fitchburg, 2 grandsons; SPC Xavier J. Buteau, U.S. Army and Evan G. Buteau, 1 great grandson Yamil Abreu, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Pamela Bolduc.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 63 Sheridan St. Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 pm in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg. Face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers donations in Debbie's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham MA 01701.



View the online memorial for Debra Buteau

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 13, 2020
In loving memory of a very special cousin. Our hearts are sad...but full of love and gratitude for all the wonderful memories weve shared. We will miss you.
Janet, Noreen, Kim, Troy, Shane & Nicole
Noreen Rau
Family
