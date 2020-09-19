1/1
Debra Crawford
1969 - 2020
Leominster

LEOMINSTER- Debra "Debbie" Crawford, 50, of Leominster, died Saturday, August 29, in her daughter's home after lengthy health struggles.

Debbie was born December 29, 1969, in Leominster, daughter of Harold "Tic" Crawford and the late Estelle (Belliveau) Crawford and lived in Leominster all her life.

Debbie was an incredibly caring person. She was very generous to anyone in need, even if that meant she would go without. She was forgiving and never held a grudge. She had an affinity for the Golden Gate Bridge and bears. She also enjoyed the San Francisco 49ers, Nascar and was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She also loved movies; Clint Eastwood and Sean Connery were her favorites. Debbie absolutely loved Christmas. Her daughter, Jami was able to fulfill her last days with Christmas cheer.

Besides her father, Harold "Tic" Crawford, she leaves her daughter, Jami Parker and Jami's father, Stanley Parker; three sisters, Pauline Palmieri, Joanne Vasquez and Nancy Surita-Texidor and brother-in-law, Armando; two brothers, Michael Crawford and wife Laurie Crawford and David Crawford; former sister-in-law Lorna Bolio, and many nieces and nephews including Douglas Vasquez, Stephanie Santiago, Briana Marizan, Nicholas Crawford, Samantha Barry and Lindsey Dustin; many other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Debbie was predeceased by her mother, Estelle Crawford and her brother-in-law, Scott Palmieri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org, Breastcancer.org or to help with suicide prevention, afsp.org.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Funeral services are private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.



View the online memorial for Debra Crawford

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
