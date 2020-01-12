|
formerly of Leominster; 67
HUBBARDSTON
Debra J. (Mullan) Bailey, 67 years old of Hubbardston, formerly of Leominster, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after an illness. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 45 years, Charles C. Bailey; two daughters, Brooke E. Tomlinson and her husband Heath of Dudley and Caitlin A. Normington and her husband James of Townsend; sister Susan Marceau; stepsisters Kathleen Brow and Karen Barry; stepbrother Kevin Barry; grandchildren Zachary and Morgyn Hanks, Hunter and Isla Tomlinson, and Olivia and Joshua Normington. She was predeceased by her daughter Heather Hanks in 2003.
Debbie was born in Fitchburg on March 25, 1952, daughter of the late Edward B. and Marilyn H. (Chapin) Mullan and lived in this area her entire life. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1970 and received her Bachelor's Degree in physical education from Bridgewater State College. Debbie devoted her life to helping others in her community. She was a Physical Education Teacher in the Leominster Public Schools for many years. Then, she became an instrumental mentor by supporting many at risk children as a teacher at the high school. Her devotion helped them redirect their lives for the better. Debbie was a longtime volunteer for Leominster Youth Soccer Program. Her encouragement of youths in sports was then directed to Leominster High as the Women's Soccer and Swimming coach. After retirement, her greatest joy was watching her young grandchildren grow, and spending as much time with them as possible. From regular sleep overs to weekly babysitting, she loved every minute. The support she has given to her older grandchildren over the years mimics the kind, caring and supportive person she was. Her love and dedication has helped them grow into kind and compassionate individuals, that would make their mother proud. She was a life-long member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Leominster.
Debbie's funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery Leominster, followed by a reception at the Leominster Lodge of Elks. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17th from 6-8 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or to St. Mark's Church Memorial Fund, 60 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020