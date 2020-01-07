|
Leominster
Denis J. Arsenault, passed away on Thursday, January 2. Born in Leominster on December 10, 1951 son of the late Henry J. and Florence H. (Allain) Arsenault.
He was a 1970 graduate of St. Bernards High School. He recently retired from Modern Dispersions, Inc in Leominster and previously worked for Central Carrier Corp.
Denis had a crazy sense of humor and had a joke for all occasions. His greatest joys were spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, his frequent visits to Florida, anything space or flight related and going to air shows. In a recent visit to Florida he was fortunate to capture video of a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, which was a highlight of his trip. He was a fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins.
He is survived by his siblings Gloria Stewart, Larry Arsenault and his wife Ginger of Leominster. Susan Gauthier and her husband Bruce of Dracut, Janice Arsenault of Leominster, Donna Roger and her husband Paul of Port St. John Florida, Jude Arsenault and his wife Carolyn of Leominster and sister-in-law Christine Arsenault of Forney Texas. He is also survived by several neices and nephews. Brandon Gauthier and his girlfriend Liann Donnelly, Ryan Arsenault and his wife Celeste, Beth Campagna and her husband Jonathan, Nicole Broeckel and her husband Ryan, Benjamin Arsenault, Kaitlin Arsenault and God Son Nicholas Arsenault. Great neices Kaliegh Broeckel, Vanna Campagna and Roma Campagna. He is also survived by two aunts, an uncle, numerous cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Henry J. Arsenault on January 27, 1987, Florence H. (Allain) Arsenault on March 3, 2010 and brother Roger J. Arsenault on April 30, 2010.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, January 10 at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Calling hours are from 5-7 on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery in Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020