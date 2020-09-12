1/1
Denise C. (L'Ecuyer) Marcoulier
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FITCHBURG

Denise C. (L'Ecuyer) Marcoulier, 80, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Sterling Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sterling, MA.

Born in Fitchburg, MA, on September 25, 1939, Denise was the daughter of Louis and Lena (Antil) L'Ecuyer and a lifelong resident of Fitchburg. She graduated in 1957 from St. Bernard's High School and was a long-standing member of St. Joseph's Parish.

Denise devoted much of her life to raising her four sons. Once her children were grown, Denise worked for the Fitchburg Public School System and the former Burbank/Leominster Hospital in the nursing office. Spending summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, with her husband Paul, children, and grandchildren made Denise the happiest. In her spare time, Denise enjoyed working on arts and crafts projects, including painting, ceramics, knitting, and crocheting. A devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren, she regularly watched their sporting events and other activities. On Sundays, you would find Denise watching her favorite sports team, the New England Patriots.

Denise is predeceased by her husband of 61 years and best friend J. Paul Marcoulier. She also leaves her sons, Stephen P. Marcoulier and his wife, Caroline of Ashby, Thomas L. Marcoulier and his wife, Lori of Southboro, James J. Marcoulier and his wife Deborah of Leominster, Brian D. Marcoulier of Sterling; two brothers Leon L'Ecuyer and David L'Ecuyer of Fitchburg and nine grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Zachary, Sarah, Nathan, Jake, Cameron, Samuel, and Benjamin.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg.

Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

A calling hour will be held on Tuesday prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. Social distance guidelines will be practiced for all services.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Denise C. (L'Ecuyer) Marcoulier


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved