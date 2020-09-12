FITCHBURG
Denise C. (L'Ecuyer) Marcoulier, 80, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Sterling Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sterling, MA.
Born in Fitchburg, MA, on September 25, 1939, Denise was the daughter of Louis and Lena (Antil) L'Ecuyer and a lifelong resident of Fitchburg. She graduated in 1957 from St. Bernard's High School and was a long-standing member of St. Joseph's Parish.
Denise devoted much of her life to raising her four sons. Once her children were grown, Denise worked for the Fitchburg Public School System and the former Burbank/Leominster Hospital in the nursing office. Spending summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, with her husband Paul, children, and grandchildren made Denise the happiest. In her spare time, Denise enjoyed working on arts and crafts projects, including painting, ceramics, knitting, and crocheting. A devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren, she regularly watched their sporting events and other activities. On Sundays, you would find Denise watching her favorite sports team, the New England Patriots.
Denise is predeceased by her husband of 61 years and best friend J. Paul Marcoulier. She also leaves her sons, Stephen P. Marcoulier and his wife, Caroline of Ashby, Thomas L. Marcoulier and his wife, Lori of Southboro, James J. Marcoulier and his wife Deborah of Leominster, Brian D. Marcoulier of Sterling; two brothers Leon L'Ecuyer and David L'Ecuyer of Fitchburg and nine grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Zachary, Sarah, Nathan, Jake, Cameron, Samuel, and Benjamin.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg.
Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. Social distance guidelines will be practiced for all services.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
. View the online memorial for Denise C. (L'Ecuyer) Marcoulier