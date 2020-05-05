Denise M. Landon
1961 - 2020
Leominster

Denise M. Landon, 59, passed away quietly at her Leominster, MA home, Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. Denise was born April 5th, 1961, in New Britain Connecticut, the 4th child of Isabel and Marco Landon. She graduated from Fitchburg High School, class of 1979. Denise was a graduate of Wilfred Academy in Worcester, MA and became a cosmetologist soon thereafter. She worked at various salons in Fitchburg and Leominster right up to her passing. "Denny" was the kindest and most thoughtful person anyone could have as a friend, always wanting to make sure everyone was happy in her company. She enjoyed traveling and no one loved a day at the beach more than Denise. A better sister, friend, and aunt anyone could ever ask for. She will be sadly missed. She leaves behind her brother Tom Landon, his wife Joanne, her two nieces Nicole Sanchez and Sadie Landon, her nephew T.J. Landon, her Aunt Angela Keisling, her cousins, Mark Keisling, Shelli Keisling, Neil Keisling and Alex Keisling. She also leaves behind close friends Diane Decaria, Robin Baldarelli, Deb Belliveau and Kim Dotton. She was predeceased by her mother Isabel M. Landon, her father Marco J. Landon, her sister Debra J. Sanchez, her brother Craig A. Landon, her cousin Jeff Keisling; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Sadie Rahaim and her paternal grandparents, Mary and Anthony Landon. She was also predeceased by her dear friend Linda Meehan.

Landon

Funeral services will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Denise M. Landon


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
Denise was a gift to our class of 1979, FHS, always a smile and good humored. She will be missed❤
Lisa Kane
Classmate
May 4, 2020
Linda Parmenter
