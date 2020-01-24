|
Denise (Dee) Robichaud Hay was called to heaven on January 22, 2020 to be with Meme, Pep and Rickie. Dee was born in Fitchburg on May 20, 1956 the daughter of Eddie & Jeanette (Richard) Robichaud and lived her life in Fitchburg and Leominster. Dee is survived by her husband Michael Hay, her son Connor Hay, her daughter Jamie Hay Morrissey and her husband William Morrissey, and granddaughters Elise and Kendall.
She also leaves behind her sisters Karen Ptak, Kathy Bezanson, brother/sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews who loved and will miss her deeply.
Dee was a woman with a large and open heart. Once you met her you were an important friend for life. She was a person who cared and sacrificed for all her family and friends. She brought joy to every event and interaction. Dee's home was a welcoming place to all who knew her.
Dee cherished her time with family and friends at both the Robichaud cottage in Shediac N.B and the Hay cottage on Stinson Lake. She was a devoted fan of the Cowsills, Tony C. and the Red Sox.
Dee's working career included 19 years at Digital Equipment Corporation, after which she devoted her time to raising Jamie and Connor. Dee later resumed her career and spent 17 years as a paraprofessional for Special Needs students (who she referred to as "my kids") in the Leominster Public Schools where her kindness and compassion touched so many children. In 2015 she retired to help care for her grandchildren.
All those whose lives Dee touched were fortunate to have known her and will miss her bright smile and hearty laughter. We lost an angel and God gained an angel.
The Hay and Robichaud families would like to thank the staff at UMASS Medical L2 I.C.U. for their care and compassion.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, January 28 from 4:00-8:00pm. Dee's funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Dee's name to the Hillary Bartlett-Newsome Foundation.
