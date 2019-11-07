Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland Street
Fitchburg, MA
Dennis C. Carreiro


1973 - 2019
Dennis C. Carreiro Obituary
of Fitchburg; 46

FITCHBURG

Dennis C. Carreiro, 46, of Fitchburg died Tuesday November 5, 2019 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Dennis was born in Fitchburg, January 18, 1973 the son of Domingos Carreiro and the late Maria L. (Pacheco) Carreiro and was a lifelong resident of the city. In 1992 he graduated from Montachusett Vocational Technical High School where his focus of study was Cabinet Making.

He had worked at Deluxe Corporation in Townsend and Helix Wire & Cable Company in Leominster.

Known for his kind heart and keen sense of humor, Dennis was affectionately known as "Cousin D" throughout the community. He was a childhood survivor of Non- Hodgkin's lymphoma and courageously battled health issues throughout

his life. His strength and determination, along with his ability to push forward and keep hope alive is unmatched. In addition to his father of Fitchburg, Dennis leaves his aunt, Lucy Hawkins-Smith and her husband Pete of Lunenburg; his uncle, Emmanuel Carreiro and his wife Rosalina of Fitchburg, and an Aunt Maria Miller and her husband Frank in California. He also leaves several cousins.

His family has lost a gift that cannot be replaced. Dennis will forever be their warrior, hero, and now angel.

Carreiro

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 Am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019
