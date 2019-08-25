Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Visco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis P. Visco


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis P. Visco Obituary
of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG

Dennis P. Visco, 70 years old, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, August 20th, at the West Roxbury VA Hospital.

Dennis was born June 25, 1949 in Fitchburg, the son of Donato A. and Therese M. (Brissette) Visco, and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. He leaves his brother, Leonard Visco and his wife Holly of Leominster, his sister Donna Przybyszewski and her husband Philip of Merrimack NH, 4 nieces, Tasha Benson and her husband Daniel of Rye NH, Jennifer Johnson of Vernon CT, Alicia Visco and Annaliessa Visco, both of Leominster, 2 great nieces, Darby and Lizzie Benson both of Rye NH, and a great nephew, Mac Johnson of Vernon CT.

Dennis graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1967. He was a U.S. Army veteran enlisting on June 24, 1968 serving during the Vietnam War Era. He was honorably discharged June 16, 1971 attaining the rank SP 5. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and M-14 Expert. After his service he worked 31 years at Digital Equipment Corporation as an Electronic Technician. He was a member of the Fitchburg YMCA, an avid runner, and a New England Patriots Fan.

Visco

A funeral service for Dennis will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, at 12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Military honors will be held immediately following the service in the funeral home. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 10am - 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silva Ataxia Research Fund, under the care of Dr. Vik Khurana MD PHD, via check to Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA. 02116. or using an online donation form please state "In memory of Dennis Visco"

https://give.brighamandwomens.org/give/tribute-and-memorial-giving/) or by calling the BWH Development Office at (617) 424-4300 www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Dennis P. Visco
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now