|
|
of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG
Dennis P. Visco, 70 years old, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, August 20th, at the West Roxbury VA Hospital.
Dennis was born June 25, 1949 in Fitchburg, the son of Donato A. and Therese M. (Brissette) Visco, and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. He leaves his brother, Leonard Visco and his wife Holly of Leominster, his sister Donna Przybyszewski and her husband Philip of Merrimack NH, 4 nieces, Tasha Benson and her husband Daniel of Rye NH, Jennifer Johnson of Vernon CT, Alicia Visco and Annaliessa Visco, both of Leominster, 2 great nieces, Darby and Lizzie Benson both of Rye NH, and a great nephew, Mac Johnson of Vernon CT.
Dennis graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1967. He was a U.S. Army veteran enlisting on June 24, 1968 serving during the Vietnam War Era. He was honorably discharged June 16, 1971 attaining the rank SP 5. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and M-14 Expert. After his service he worked 31 years at Digital Equipment Corporation as an Electronic Technician. He was a member of the Fitchburg YMCA, an avid runner, and a New England Patriots Fan.
Visco
A funeral service for Dennis will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, at 12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Military honors will be held immediately following the service in the funeral home. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 10am - 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silva Ataxia Research Fund, under the care of Dr. Vik Khurana MD PHD, via check to Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA. 02116. or using an online donation form please state "In memory of Dennis Visco"
https://give.brighamandwomens.org/give/tribute-and-memorial-giving/) or by calling the BWH Development Office at (617) 424-4300 www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Dennis P. Visco
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019