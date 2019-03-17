Dennis R. Dionne, 66

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle



LUNENBURG- Dennis R. Dionne, 66, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in HealthAlliance Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer and has gone to the loving arms of our Lord.



Dennis was born in Fitchburg, on July 27, 1952, son of the late Louis P. Dionne and Lorette (Moquin) Dionne and has lived in Lunenburg for the past 31 years.



Dennis served our country in Vietnam, Army SP4, immediately after graduation from Leominster High School, earning the Vietnam Campaign Service medal, Expert Marksman and was honorably discharged in 1973.



Dennis then started his life long career as a sheet metal fabricator with Digital Equipment Corp, Maynard, and retiring last year due to illness after fifteen years with Vulcan Industries, Hudson. He was extremely hard working, talented and detailed oriented. He extended these qualities to his yard in which he took great pride keeping it beautifully landscaped. He loved spending time in the summers at Old Orchard Beach, ME., for the last few decades with his family. Dennis enjoyed everything Boston sports and would light up a party with his abundant personality! Known to everyone for the fun he shared at gatherings, always there if you needed him and loved dearly by family and friends.



Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Debra A. (Newell) Dionne; his son, Craig B Dionne and his wife Christal of Littleton; two grandchildren, Carter and Langston (Lanie) Dionne; two sisters, Jeanine Flavell of Bowie, MD and Susan Doucette and her husband Robert of Sterling; his father and mother-in-law, David and Malvina (Dino) Newell; sister-in-law Diana Newell of Townsend; brother-in-law, David Newell Jr of Webster, FL and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and his beloved dog Misty.



DIONNE - Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM, in The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg.



His funeral will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 1400 Main St. Leominster. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.



His wife would also like to extend sincere appreciation to all at the Simonds-Sinon Cancer Center, Fitchburg, and to Katie and Dr. Aghassi at Mass Lung & Allergy, Leominster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis' name to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd, Sterling MA 01564 or an animal sanctuary of your choice, The , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or to Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019