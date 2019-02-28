Derek Victor Yarussi

Beloved as a father, son, brother, family member, partner, and friend



He sadly left us at 46



Derek Yarussi, 46, of Athol, died unexpectedly Sunday, February 24, 2019, at home.



Derek was born in Fitchburg, July 15, 1972, son of Victor G. Yarussi and Norma E. Deloge. Derek was a long time employee of Nabisco (Mondalez International) where he was one of their top performing sales representatives.



He was an avid golfer, winning the Ellinwood Country Club Championship in 2011. Derek had a quick wit and would bring a smile and laugh to those around him. He was a passionate Bruins fan, enjoyed skiing, keeping his work displays impeccable, relaxing by a firepit, but mostly spending his free time with his daughter, Maddy.



He leaves his daughter, Madisen Watt; his partner Jennifer Wattand her son Joseph Watt of Athol; his mother Norma Deloge; his step-father Edmond Woodcome; his sister and brother-in-law, Lynn S. Yarussi and Ronald Arseneau all of Fitchburg; his sister Lisa A. Yarussi of Brighton; four nieces; Alexandra Rodriguez, Cameron Rodriguez, Isabella Arseneau and Estelle Arseneau. And many dear family and friends who loved Derek for his humor, swag and great one-liners. One of his favorites; "Cuz that's what heroes do!"



Derek was predeceased by his father, Victor G. Yarussi in 1991, From Pittsburg, PA.



YARUSSI - Calling hours will be held 2-4 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg. http://brandonfuneral.com/



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boston Bulldogs Running Club - https://www.bostonbulldogsrunning.com/donate.html



A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.