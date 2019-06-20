of Ashby; 82



Devita (Cormier) Cormier, 82, of Ashby, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Worcester.



She leaves her husband of 63 years, Philias J. Cormier; two sons, Victor Cormier and his wife Sandra of Ashby, Roger Cormier of Leominster; two daughters, Bertha Braneff and her husband Kris of Ashby, Kathy Raspuzzi and her husband Michael of Lunenburg; a daughter-in-law, Patty Cormier of Royalston; four brothers, Alfred Cormier, Joseph Cormier, Henri Cormier and Camille Cormier all of New Brunswick, Canada; two sisters, Eliza Leger of Billerica, Rejeanne Cormier of Ontario, Canada; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her son, Paul Cormier of Royalston in 2010, her brother, Gerald Cormier of Waltham and her sister, Dolores Richard of Hartford, CT.



Mrs. Cormier was born in St. Paul, New Brunswick, Canada, February 25, 1937 a daughter of Venant and Anita (Bourgeois) Cormier and resided many years in Leominster before moving to Ashby 23 years ago.



Devita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the heart of her family. She was happiest when they were all together. She will be dearly missed more than words can convey.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.







