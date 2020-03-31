|
LEOMINSTER
Diane E. (Couillard) Fusco, 82 passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 in Leominster. Diane was born March 31, 1937 in Portsmouth, NH and had lived most of her life in Leominster. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Couillard and Geraldine (Johnson) Couillard.
Diane is survived by her husband of 61 years Richard A. Fusco, her sons Richard A. Fusco, Jr. and his wife Louise, and Michael J. Fusco and his partner Melissa "Missi" Brady-Mazzaferro of Leominster, her daughter Colleen J. Amaral and her husband Alfred "Fred" Amaral of Kingston RI, daughter-in-law Kerri Fusco of Leominster and six grandchildren; Christie Fusco, James Fusco, Thomas Amaral, Domenic Fusco, Angela Fusco and Mya Amaral. She also leaves several in-laws, nieces and nephews who will all miss her beautiful smile and impeccable fashion sense.
Diane was predeceased by her brother Dean Couillard and in-laws Francis "Forty" Bangrazi, Joseph and Marion Fusco and John "Jack" Flynn.
Diane graduated from Leominster High School in 1955 and worked briefly at the former Selig Manufacturing Company. After spending time as a typical 1960's era stay-at-home mom, she and her husband purchased the W.E. Deli in 1976 on Pleasant Street in Leominster. Diane was behind the counter serving hundreds of regular customers, greeting them with her smile for over 38 years. Many of her friends and family worked beside her during those years, including her husband. After his retirement in 1993, the two of them worked side by side for 20 years.
Diane was a member of the former Italian-American Society and the Leominster Bocce League. She was an avid bocce player and also loved bowling with her friends right up until the day of her stroke in 2016.
Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Diane's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2020