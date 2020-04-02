|
Diane M (Vaghini, Bourgault) Benoit, 79, passed away on Thursday March 26 at the Highlands in Fitchburg.
Diane was born on August 7, 1940 in Clinton to the late Albert and Rose (Briguglio) Vaghini and lived most of her life in Fitchburg, except for the winters at Daytona Beach Shores, FL. for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Alfred Benoit; son Steven Bourgault; daughter Cheryl Mangrum and her husband Otis; daughter-in-law Monica Bourgault; 5 grandaughters; Christina Breault, Ashley Bourgault, Taylor Bourgault, Anna McDonald and Nicole Mangrum; 1 great-granddaughter, Abrianna Breault and 2 great-grandsons, Cayden Mann and Steven Kurtz.
Diane also leaves 2 stepdaughters; Gloria Wilkey and Sherry Gonynor; 2 stepsons Paul and Daniel Benoit; 6 step grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Greg Bourgault who lost his life to cancer, after a 20 year fight, in May 2019 and was never the same after that. She can now join him in heaven.
Diane was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor even through her last days still making the EMT's laugh. A real blast to be around. She thought the world of her son in-law Otis in which she called her angel.
She was an intelligent, strong woman with an enormous heart. She was a great cook and liked to try new recipes. She enjoyed walks on the beach, playing slots at the casinos, going on cruises and just sitting on the porch enjoying the nice weather. She especially enjoyed the time spent with family and friends cooking a big meal and sitting around the table talking for hours. She always welcomed everyone into her home. She and her husband owned and operated Twin City Trucking for 25 years. She was also a real estate salesperson for 15 years in which she took pride in finding the right house for her clients.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date.
The Brandon Funeral Home 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg, MA. 01420 is assisting with the arrangements.
Donations in Memory of Diane Benoit may be made to Simonds – Sinon Regional Cancer Ctr., 275 Nichols Rd., Fitchburg, MA. 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020