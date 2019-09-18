|
Diane M. (Leger) Boudreau, 91 passed away on Monday, September 16 in Sterling Village Nursing Home.
She was born on May 7, 1928 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late Amedee and Lina (Belliveau) Leger.
Mrs. Boudreau's husband of fifty years, Edward P. Boudreau Jr died in 1999.
She is survived by her children, Karen A. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Rick of Fitchburg, Sandy A. Waxenfelter and her husband, Ken of Myrtle Beach, SC, David E. Boudreau and his wife, Kathy of Littleton, Sue Peters and her husband, Scott of Leominster and Paul R. Boudreau and his wife, Diane of Princeton. Also her seven grandchildren, Kelly, Brian, Nick, Ryan, Dan, Ashley and Lauren as well as her great grandchildren, Emerson, Luke, Leger and Finn. She also leaves behind brothers Paul Leger of Montara, CA, Francis Leger of Falmouth, and one sister, Jeannette Rotondi of Watson Lake, Canada.
She is predeceased by her sisters, Gloria Grimes and Dorilla Cochlin.
Mrs. Boudreau was employed for many years for the City of Fitchburg and the IRS.
Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Friday, September 20 in the Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
Calling hours are from 5-8 Thursday, September 19 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ginny's Helping Hand, 52 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453
