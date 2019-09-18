Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family of Nazareth Church
750 Union St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Boudreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. (Leger) Boudreau


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane M. (Leger) Boudreau Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

Diane M. (Leger) Boudreau, 91 passed away on Monday, September 16 in Sterling Village Nursing Home.

She was born on May 7, 1928 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late Amedee and Lina (Belliveau) Leger.

Mrs. Boudreau's husband of fifty years, Edward P. Boudreau Jr died in 1999.

She is survived by her children, Karen A. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Rick of Fitchburg, Sandy A. Waxenfelter and her husband, Ken of Myrtle Beach, SC, David E. Boudreau and his wife, Kathy of Littleton, Sue Peters and her husband, Scott of Leominster and Paul R. Boudreau and his wife, Diane of Princeton. Also her seven grandchildren, Kelly, Brian, Nick, Ryan, Dan, Ashley and Lauren as well as her great grandchildren, Emerson, Luke, Leger and Finn. She also leaves behind brothers Paul Leger of Montara, CA, Francis Leger of Falmouth, and one sister, Jeannette Rotondi of Watson Lake, Canada.

She is predeceased by her sisters, Gloria Grimes and Dorilla Cochlin.

Mrs. Boudreau was employed for many years for the City of Fitchburg and the IRS.

Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

Boudreau

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Friday, September 20 in the Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Calling hours are from 5-8 Thursday, September 19 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ginny's Helping Hand, 52 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453



View the online memorial for Diane M. (Leger) Boudreau
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now