Diane (Matwiczyk) Testa
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane (Matwiczyk) Testa
of Lunenburg, formerly of Revere

Diane (Matwiczyk) Testa of Lunenburg, formerly of Revere passed away after a lengthy illness on May 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 74. Born in Chelsea on January 12, 1946 to the late John Matwiczyk Sr. and Lillian (Barnes). Beloved wife of 53 years to Joseph Testa Jr. Devoted mother of Joseph Testa III of Revere, John Testa and his wife Kris of Kingston, NH, Jason Testa and his wife Stephanie of Wakefield, and Justin Testa of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Ginelle and Isabella Testa, and Shane and Brie McCarron, and the late Brandon Quigley. Dear sister of Joan Sprizza and the late John Matwiczyk Jr. Adored aunt of Rebecca Mahoney and Christine Miller. She is also survived by many dear friends and Jayson Booth who she considered family.

Her family meant everything to Diane and she would do anything for them. She enjoyed cooking for anyone who was hungry and had plenty of Italian dishes for one to try. In her free time Diane enjoyed crocheting and her puzzles.

In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved