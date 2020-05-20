Diane (Matwiczyk) Testa
of Lunenburg, formerly of Revere
Diane (Matwiczyk) Testa of Lunenburg, formerly of Revere passed away after a lengthy illness on May 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 74. Born in Chelsea on January 12, 1946 to the late John Matwiczyk Sr. and Lillian (Barnes). Beloved wife of 53 years to Joseph Testa Jr. Devoted mother of Joseph Testa III of Revere, John Testa and his wife Kris of Kingston, NH, Jason Testa and his wife Stephanie of Wakefield, and Justin Testa of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Ginelle and Isabella Testa, and Shane and Brie McCarron, and the late Brandon Quigley. Dear sister of Joan Sprizza and the late John Matwiczyk Jr. Adored aunt of Rebecca Mahoney and Christine Miller. She is also survived by many dear friends and Jayson Booth who she considered family.
Her family meant everything to Diane and she would do anything for them. She enjoyed cooking for anyone who was hungry and had plenty of Italian dishes for one to try. In her free time Diane enjoyed crocheting and her puzzles.
In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2020.