|
|
of Fitchburg, MA; 82
Fitchburg
Diane W. (Brousseau) Marien 82, of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, January 22,2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA .
She was born in Leominster, MA March 6, 1937 daughter of Joseph A. and Evelyn (St. Jean) Brousseau. She was raised in Leominster, MA and also lived in Lunenburg for twelve years before settling in Fitchburg, MA. Diane worked as a fulltime stitcher for the former Asher Pants in Fitchburg and for the former Cluet& Peabody before retiring many years ago. She then worked at the Family Café on Water St. in Fitchburg for over fifteen years as a waitress.
She had been a member of the Madonna of The Holy Rosary until its closing, and then became a member at St. Anthony's Parish. She enjoyed spending her time with family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Bruce W. Marien and his wife Melissa, Robert J. Marien, and Brenda J. McDermott and her husband James, all in Fitchburg, MA, her grandchildren; Eric R. Marien, Heather Lynne McDermott, Cassandra M. Marien, Matthew R. Hollenbeck, and Isabella L. Hollenbeck. She also leaves her brother Alfred Brousseauof Ashby,MA, her sister, Mary Paulette Freeland of Leominster, MA and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her husband of 44 years,Robert D. Marien died in 2003.
Marien
Her funeral services will be held on Friday February 7, 2020, with a Mass @ 10amat St. Anthony De Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA, 02451-8750. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing.
Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
View the online memorial for Diane W. (Brousseau) Marien
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020