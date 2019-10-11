|
of Leominster, formerly of Mashpee
Leominster
Dieter August Wolferseder 83, of Leominster, formerly of Mashpee passed away peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years Dorothy whom has always been by his side; son Scott A. Wolferseder and his wife Shelley, daughter Kimberly R. Landine and husband Kenneth and daughter Shelley A. Dupre' and husband David all of Fitchburg; seven grandchildren, Amanda, (Fiancé Ryan LaVache), Scotty, Nicole, Christian, PJ, Kristy, Victoria and two step-grandchildren Nathan and Jake. His sister Erika Eder and niece Helga Eder of Munich Germany.
Dieter was born in Munich Germany, son of the late August and Augusta Wolferseder and was predeceased by his in-laws Joseph and Rose Novelli. He was also predeceased by his brother Eberhart, two sons, eldest, DJ Wolferseder and youngest Darren Wolferseder. After schooling in Germany as a young man Dieter came to this country as an exchange student residing with his host family Bud and the late Betty Johnson of Townsend MA, ultimately graduating from Townsend High School. Dieter proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman. He worked at Digital Equipment Corp for over 25 years retiring as a New Products Engineering Manager and then went on with his own home improvement and remodeling business before finally retiring on Cape Cod.
Dieters favorite hobby was to work on and collect antique cars especially Pontiacs, he was a member of the Pontiac Oakland Club for many years. His love for the ocean and the Cape brought him many memorable summers with family and friends boating out to Washburn Island and Martha's Vineyard. He will be remembered for his kind heart and dedication to his family.
Wolferseder
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 9-10:30am. The funeral Mass will be held at 11am in Saint Anna's Church, Leominster. Burial will follow in the MA Veteran's Cemetery in Winchendon.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019