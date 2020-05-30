Dolor A. "Ben" Benoit
1929 - 2020
of Fitchburg; 90

FITCHBURG

Dolor A. "Ben" Benoit. 90, of Fitchburg, died Friday morning, May 22, 2020 in Sterling Village.

Mr. Benoit was born in Gardner on June 23, 1929, a son of the late Dolor and Priscilla (Kennedy) Benoit. He was a graduate of Gardner High School and had resided in West Fitchburg since his marriage in 1951.

Dolor was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Groton CT.

Following his honorable discharge from the service, Dolor went to work for the Peterson Co. as a sheet metal fabricator becoming a master of the trade, shop foreman at Lakso Co. and a Shop Instructor at Monty Tech for several years prior to his retirement in 1994.

Dolor enjoyed being with his family at his camp on Lower Naukeag Lake in Ashburnham; helping his children and many friends with renovations on their homes; and in his younger years competing in motorcycle trail races around New England.

His wife of 52 years, Louise M. (Fitzpatrick) Benoit died in 2003, he leaves five sons, Stephen A. Benoit and his partner Amy Lamb of Westport, CT, Mark D. Benoit and his wife Lori of Westminster, John A. Benoit and his wife Susan of Leominster, Christopher J. Benoit and his partner Josiah Richards of Fitchburg, and Eric Benoit of Charlotte, NC; four daughters, Marcia L. Croy and her husband Steven of Kingman, AZ, Rosemary Benoit and Barbara J. Benoit, both of Fitchburg, Angela M. Benoit and her husband Brian Wiedle of Templeton; a brother, Richard Benoit of Westminster; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is predeceased by a son, Paul C. Benoit of Fitchburg and a sister, Marcel Cormier.

Benoit

A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in St. Bernard's Cemetery.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association ( www.alz.org) or the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Massachusetts (https://namimass.org.



View the online memorial for Dolor A. "Ben" Benoit



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
