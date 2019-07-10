former resident of Fitchburg, MA



Dolores F. "Del" (Altieri) Durling, 86 of Athol and a former resident of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare.



Del was born in Fitchburg, MA , August 14, 1932 the daughter of James and Thelma (Legere) Altieri. She lived most ofher life in Fitchburg. Dell was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School. She worked as an office clerk for Putney Insurance and Babineau Insurance Co. in Fitchburg for over 25 years before her retirement. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, especially Italian. For several years she spent winters in Englewood, Florida, and she loved traveling throughout Europe. She was a member of the Women's Insurance Business Association, the Women's Guild @ Fitchburg Art Museum, The Laurelwood Garden Club and was associated with the Big Friend /Little Friend Association.



She is survived by her children, Donna Smith and husband Martin of Athol, MA and David Durling in Hubbardston, MA, grandchildren, Candice, Heather and husband Zach Spencer, Caitlin and her partner Christopher Milisuch, and Lukas Durling, two great-grandchildren, Isabelle Milisuch and Emilia Spencer, two brothers, James Altieri Jr. and Michael Altieri and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Winfred Durling in 2001, brother Sylvester Altieri and sister Florence Cormier.



Her funeral will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in St. Anthony de Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery Fitchburg. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend and should meet at the church on Friday. There are no calling hours.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.



