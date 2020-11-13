1/1
Dominic Robert Romano
1932 - 2020
Fitchburg

Dominic Robert Romano known to many as D. Robert or Bob, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg on April 29, 1932, son of Dominic and Molly (Carbone) Romano. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1950, earned a Business degree from Babson College in 1953, and went on to receive a Master's Degree. Bob married J. Marilyn Dooley in 1954. He served in the US Army stationed at Fort Lee Virginia then returned to Fitchburg. He started out his career in banking, before finding his true love which was education. He taught business at Fitchburg High School. He connected with many students during the 1960's prior to becoming Assistant to the Superintendent of Fitchburg Public Schools as Business Manager then returned to the classroom to conclude his 34 years of public service. He brought national recognition to the Fitchburg High School Distributive Education Clubs of America attending the White House with his student to meet President John F. Kennedy. He loved advising young people and enjoyed seeing his former students become successful.

Bob loved and was very proud of Fitchburg. He served on the Park Commission and other committees always trying to make Fitchburg a better place. Bob was involved in the development of what has become the year's biggest sports event in Fitchburg; the relay races at Crocker Field. He was extended the honor in his later years to fire the starter pistol, which he was very proud of.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. He especially loved summers camping at Salisbury Beach with his family, while working for the Department of Natural Resources. He recently mentioned how he enjoyed the great family weekends at the University of New Hampshire visiting his son Doug and daughter Lynne.

After retiring, he spent winters in Fort Lauderdale with his wife Marilyn. He was very active in the community and served on many boards and clubs including the Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club. He was an usher and member of the St. Sebastian's Men's Club. He loved socializing with his Florida and Fitchburg friends discussing life events over coffee.

He is preceded in death by his wife, J. Marilyn (Dooley) Romano, daughter Lynne (Romano) Martignetti, and her daughter, Catherine Martignetti. He leaves behind three sons, Robert Romano and wife Jan of Burlington, Douglas Romano and wife Joan of Leominster, Dean Romano and wife Danielle of Ashburnham, son in law Ronald Martignetti of Winchester as well as 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Romano

Funeral and burial services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Saint Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 or St. Sebastian Church, 2000 Marietta (S.E. 25th) Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.



View the online memorial for Dominic Robert Romano



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 12, 2020
To Doug and all of Bob's family; so sorry to hear of his passing. He was a constant figure at FHS and at Red Raider sporting events, always helping out and encouraging the athletes and coaches. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May your family, friends, and memories give you solace in this time of sorrow.
Scott Hay
