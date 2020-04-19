|
|
of Wilmington formerly of Leominster
Dona L. Malnati of Wilmington formerly of Leominster passed away peacefully in her sleep, April 15, 2020, at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Malnati. Born in Pittsfield she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Sheldon) McCarthy.
Dona was raised and educated in Pittsfield. Married to the love of her life for over fifty years and residing in Leominster, prior to his passing. Saturday night was always "date night" shared with their large group of friends together they could usually be found out to dinner and dancing. Dona cherished her family and friends who were most important to her. She loved being a devoted wife and mother. She volunteered for all of her children's school, school library and extracurricular activities. She helped her husband with his business, often referred to as the billing, shipping and receiving department. However her greatest joy was her role as a grandmother to her four grandchildren who she was most proud of and had a special relationship with each one. Dona and Bill were always there front and center whether a recital, show or on the sidelines cheering them on.
Dona also loved the holidays, baking delicious treats, listening to music, dancing and animals, especially her grand-dogs.
Dona was happiest at home surrounded by her family enjoying a day in their beautiful yard, playing games with her grandchildren, by the pool and hosting a wonderful meal. She will fondly be remembered for her devotion and unconditional love of her family and friends.
Dona's family would like to thank every staff member on the Concord Unit at Woodbriar/AdviniaCare of Wilmington for their dedication and compassionate care that she received over the last several years.
Dona is survived by her children; Gloria Barry and her husband Kevin of Wilmington, William Malnati and his wife Lori of Hubbardston. She was the loving grandmother of Kristine McGuire and her husband Daniel, Kevin Barry, Nicholas and Brian Malnati and loving great grandmother of Chase Malnati. Sister of James McCarthy and his wife Helen, the late Muriel McCarthy, the late Josephine Ruscio and her late husband Nick. Sister-in-law of Martin Malnati, Francis Malnati and his wife Patricia, the late Joseph Malnati and his surviving wife Barbara, Marge Crawford and her late husband Donald, Joan Carroll and her late husband John. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Malnati
Funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made in Dona's memory to the Wilmington Memorial Library (for children's books) 175 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, MA 01887 or NEADS Inc. - World Class Service Dogs, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541 or www.NEADS.org. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Wilmington. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020