Donald A. Aho

formerly of Gardner & Westminster; 77



GARDNER - Donald A. Aho, 77 of Royalston passed away Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at Henry Heywood Hospital with his family at his bedside. He was born in Fitchburg, son of the late Lauri and Lydia Aho of Westminster. He lived in the Westminster, Gardner area most of his life. He is predeceased by his older brother Lauri, his sister Laura Aho-Casavant and his sister Lillian Linde.



He leaves behind his loving sister Doris Aho-Thibeadeau, his younger brother Harold Aho and his sister Edith Gonynor. Don also leaves a devoted wife Pauline Aho and four sons, Donald Jr., Ernest, Leslie and Douglas. He leaves 11 grandchildren Donald Aho III, Kristen Richard, David Hill, Samantha Aho, Lucas Aho, Ryan Aho, Deanna Rathier, Brandon Aho, Kassandra Aho, Amy Aho and Thomas Aho. He also had twelve great grandchildren Zariah Aho, Anyannah Aho, Gianna Aho, Peter Romard, Isaiah Aho, Elijah Aho, Layla Aho, Gavin Aho, Elliotte Rathier, Makeighly Dos Santos, Dominic Dos Santos, Natalia Aho, Kristian Dos Santos and many nieces and nephews.



Don and Polly have resided in Royalston, Massachusetts for the last 10 years and were expecting a 50th wedding anniversary this September. They have been lifelong Seventh-day Adventists, members of the Gardner congregation that meets on route 140 in Westminster, the church and school that Don supervised all its construction and donated lots of masonry, landscaping walls and flowers and many years of cooking skills for monthly potlucks. His career as a local Stonemason has spanned almost six decades and two of his sons and one grandson are still in the Masonry business.



Don's comical and warm personality will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on in church, work and family life for many decades to come. Please join us in a "Celebration of Life Service" on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Gardner Seventh-day Adventist Church at 3 PM. If you would like to contact the family please write [email protected] Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary