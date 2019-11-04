|
Westminster-Donald A. "Skip" Kukta, 84, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Fitchburg Heath Care surrounded by his loving family, due to end-stage complications of Muscular Dystrophy.
He leaves the love of his life, his beautiful wife of 48 years, Cheryl A. (Christian) Kukta; two daughters, Amy Kukta-Gleason and her husband Keith Gleason of Leominster; Karen Kukta and her husband Kurt Hanss of Ayer: two grandchildren, Grace "Gracie" Hanss and Broderick "Brody" Hanss; one sister, Barbara Guy of Winchendon and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by four brothers, Joseph Kukta, Stanley Kukta, Francis "Snoozie" Kukta and Charles Kukta.
Donald was born in Fitchburg, on February 13, 1935, son of the late Joseph and Magdalene R. (Leahy) Kukta. Donald was very fond of the city of Fitchburg and loved telling stories of his time growing up in "the Patch" and summers spent at nearby Lake Shirley. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Bernard's High School and he was actively involved in football and neighborhood pick-up baseball games.
Donald was very proud of the time he spent serving his country in the US Army, immediately following the Korean War. He reveled in sharing stories of his time spent stationed in Germany and was a lifelong patriot and lover of freedom, equality and justice. It is notable that he served his country while fighting through the symptoms of Muscular Dystrophy, a condition which he was not diagnosed with until many decades later.
After his time in the military, Donald worked as a self-employed Union Carpenter and helped build many structures in the New England area. Using his impressive carpentry skills, Donald and his wife built their home in Westminster themselves, with some assistance from Donald's brother Joseph. Donald was a creative problem solver, who even invented and fabricated many of his own tools.
In his leisure time, Donald enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, fishing, boating, golf and playing pool with his long-time friends at Mason's Bowling Alley in Leominster. Donald also loved to visit casinos with his wife and play the slots. He loved to spend time with his family and was a very devoted husband, father, father-in-law, and teacher for his daughters and his beloved grandchildren.
Donald was also an accomplished artist who enjoyed painting, drawing and he was a long-time member of the Leominster Art Association. After his retirement, he spent several years working at the Fitchburg Art Museum, which led to a side hobby of making picture frames. He also enjoyed experimenting with various drawing and painting media and enjoyed drawing with his grandchildren.
Donald is remembered by his friends and family as being a good person who always did the right thing. He was a kind, loving, funny, curious and a generous person who enjoyed making observations about the world and talking with people from all walks of life. He will be sorely missed by all.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli Funeral Home and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA with a mass at 9:30 am in St. Bernard's Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Burial with Military Honors will be at 11:00 am in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA 01475.
Calling hours will be in the funeral home on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montachusett Opportunity Council's Elder Nutrition/Meals on Wheels program https://www.mocinc.org/elder-services
For further information see http://www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019