FITCHBURGDonald A. "Frenchy" Maynard, 90, was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts March 8, 1930, son of Archibald and Hazel Adel (Perry) Maynard.Frenchy was a graduate of Fitchburg High School in 1948 and played on the varsity basketball team his junior and senior years. He was employed at the Harry Doehla Greeting Card Co. from 1948 to 1953 and then went on to work for the George S. Carrington Greeting Card Company from 1954 to 1960.He was employed by the Fitchburg Gas and Electric Co., now Unitil Company, from 1962 to 1994, from which he retired as a Head Meter Reader.Frenchy lived most of his life in Fitchburg, except from 1991 to 1995 when he lived in Lunenburg.He was an original member of the former Flopenaufin Ski Club. He also was a member of the Montachusett Ski Club for many years, as well as the Wachusett Old Time Skiers Club. Frenchy belonged to the Fitchburg Historical Society, where he enjoyed doing research on the city of Fitchburg. He was also a member of the Lunenburg Historical Society, the Friends of the Fitchburg Library, and the Friends of Coggshall. Frenchy was on his Class Reunion Committee for 70 years. He was a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Longsjo Classic and Boston Marathon. No matter where he was and who he met, young and old, he was seemingly always able to make an enthusiastic connection with that person and their family or their interests.Frenchy leaves his devoted wife of 29 years, Lucille J. (Joyce) Sheahan Maynard, his two stepsons, Garrett Sheahan and his wife Beth of Lancaster, Matthew Sheahan of Woodland Park, CO, and many nephews and nieces.He is predeceased by one sister Ruth Maynard, three brothers, Walter A. Maynard in 1994, Richard A. Maynard in 1997, and Kenneth B. Maynard in 2004.MaynardHis Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 30 at 11AM in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg.