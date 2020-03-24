|
85, Loving Husband, Father,
and Grandfather
Fitchburg
Donald "Don" A. Whaley, 85, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Hester (Valcourt) Whaley; five children, Donald T. Whaley of Athol, Deborah Lammi and her husband Bruce of Fitchburg, Mark Whaley and his wife Joan of Baltimore, VT, Wanda Ouellette and her husband Edward of Fitchburg, Larry Whaley of Fitchburg;12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Don is predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Koutrakos who died April 8, 1992.
He was born in Lowell on May 12, 1934 a son of the late Cedric and Gladys (White) Whaley. He worked as a machinist for the former Magnus Metal Co in Fitchburg and for Stand Case in Leominster.
Don enjoyed going camping on Cape Cod and in Maine, going to light houses and seeing photos of them. He also enjoyed watching old westerns, fishing and family cookouts. He loved the fact that he and Donald Duck shared the same birth year. Don was extremely proud of his 49 years of sobriety and that he was able to help many people over come their addition also.
He had even started an AA group in Townsend. He loved Halloween especially going to his son Donald's home and handing out candy and seeing all the kids in their costumes.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Dudley Road, Townsend, MA 01474.
There are no calling hours
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Drive, suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923, or www.vnacare.org/donors.
The Fitchburg Chapel of the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 is assisting Don's family with his funeral arrangements.
