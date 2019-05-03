Donald Charles Smith

Donald Charles Smith, 72, of West Townsend, MA, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 27, 1947, in Waltham, MA, the son of Shirley "Bud" Farwell Smith, Jr. and Phyllis E. (Mennella) Smith.



Don received his Associate's Degree from Mt. Wachusett Community College, then earned his Bachelor's Degree in mechanical / electrical engineering from Fitchburg State College. Working most recently as a carpenter, his first job was as a draftsman at Sanders Associates, where he worked on design drawings for the Saturn V rocket. A member of the National Guard in Nashua NH, he served his country in Vietnam in the United States Army when his artillery unit was activated in 1968-69.



The name "Smith" was fitting, as there were few things he could not fix with his hands. He was skilled at working with all the elements - air, water, wood, metal, electrical, and more. Having grown up on his parents' farm, he could drive a tractor, milk a cow, and hay a field. He could also build a log splitter, fix a car, and befriend the most vicious dog. He worked for a number of companies in his career, from Otis Elevator to Nielsen Moulding Design, from Oil Recovery Systems to the Pony Farm of Temple NH, from Millipore in NH to Lock Inspection Systems in MA, and he was almost always well liked by those whom he supervised. Most recently, he enjoyed working for himself as a carpenter and contractor, rebuilding barns and repairing houses, often creating elegant designs to use space effectively and produce beautiful solutions.



Donald and his wife, Deborah (Prince) Smith were married on January 17, 1976. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, of West Townsend, MA; his son, Aaron, of Milford, NH; his daughters, Timalyne Lindquist Frazier and her husband, Paul, of Providence, RI, and Rebecca Frerichs and her husband, Dennis, of Fitchburg, MA; his grandchildren, Kasey LaRocque, Phoebe and Chloe Frazier, and Aria, Luke, and Bradley Conversano; his sister, Shirleen Smith and her husband, Gary Grainger, of Vienna, VA; his sister-in-law, Beverly Doherty, of Greenville, NH; and his former wife Karol Lindquist Frazier and her husband Bobby, of Nantucket. He is predeceased by his brother, Stephen Farwell Smith.



SMITH - Family and friends are warmly invited to a service at the Mason Congregational Church, 33 Valley Rd, Mason, NH, 03048, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 pm.



