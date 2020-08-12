1/1
Donald D. Doncaster
1928 - 2020
92, Korean War Veteran

Westminster

Donald D. Doncaster, 92, died at his home Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Janet (McKay) Doncaster; two daughters, Hilary Doncaster of Celebration, FL and Heather Vecchio and her husband Mark of Amsterdam and Long Lake, NY; three grandchildren, Kevin Adams of Amsterdam, NY, Wesley Adams of Sprakers, NY and Brianne Vecchio of Tribes Hill, NY; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Bliss Doncaster of Sackville, NB, Canada; three sisters, Anna Mason of Louisiana, Joyce Wakefield of Ontario, Canada and Amy Weaver of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Donald was born in Sackville, NB, Canada on June 2, 1928, a son of the late Frederick and Pauline (Lawrence) Doncaster. He served in the Canadian Tank Corp, before moving to the US. He became a naturalized citizen on November 9, 1956 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a paper maker for 38 years at Crocker Burbank, Weyerhaeuser and James River Paper Companies. He lived in Hixson, TN, Bonita Springs, FL and Amsterdam, NY before returning to Westminster.

Donald was a volunteer fireman in Westminster for 28 years. He was a member of the Two Hearts as One square dance club in Gardner and the Knights of Columbus in Florida.

His funeral will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church Street, Westminster, MA 01473.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Knower and Ellis Roads, Westminster, MA

A calling hour will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 prior to the mass in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Westminster Rescue Fund, 9 South Street, Westminster, MA 01473.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Donald D. Doncaster



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
