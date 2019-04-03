of Leominster and Litchfield, NH LEOMINSTER, LITCHFIELD, N.H. Donald D. Mackey, 88 passed away on March 29, 2019. Donald was predeceased by his wife of forty two years Jean V. Mackey. In addition he leaves his son Greg and daughter in-law Melody Mackey of Northwood N.H., son Loran Scott, daughter Michelle and son-in-law Paul Rousseau of Litchfield N.H., a sister Marie V. Maki of Derry N.H. Eight grandchildren Hannah, Katie, Emma, Zach, Sarah, Donovan, Mabel, Wyatt, one niece, one great-nephew, and one great-niece.



Donald served in the U.S. Navy on the K.D. Bailey, with the rank of Boatswains Mate,2nd class. Donald worked for twenty years for the B&M Boston and Maine railroad as a signalman and signal maintainance and retired as a dispatcher. Donald will forever be remembered as loving golf and the beach. He especially loved Hampton beach. MACKEY Visitation will be at the Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom Street, Fitchburg on Friday April 5, 2019 from 10:00 to11:00 am followed by a graveside service with military honors at 11:30 at Evergreen cemetery in Leominster MA.







View the online memorial for Donald D. Mackey Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary